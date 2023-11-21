Simone Smith: Successful self-taught director talks next steps

BAFTA winning director Simone Smith chats to Lifestyle Editor Rachel Cronin about finding her path as a self-taught filmmaker.

‘As early as I can remember, I was always into art and drama’, the filmmaker explains. ‘I just enjoyed creating and playing with a video camera.’ Smith’s debut short film Red won the BAFTA Scotland New Talent Award in 2013. Since then, the Glasgow director has released several successful shorts, and is now working on her first feature film, It’s Too Late You Can’t Save Me.

‘It’s about a mum in a near sort of future dystopia’, Smith continues. ‘We see things happen through her lens as a young mother in this really dark world, and she’s trying to save herself and save her son. So I’m just writing that just now. And it’s really severe. I see it as quite an experiential film’.

As well as tackling mother archetypes with this first feature, Smith is also addressing themes of sisterhood with another feature film she has in the works. As a mother and sister herself, Smith draws upon personal experience and uses writing as a creative outlet. ‘I don’t need to consciously understand why I’m saying what I’m saying, or why I express what I’m expressing,’ explains the writer. ‘I feel that it’s very healing, for experiences that have been quite difficult for me, personally.’

Simone Smith never studied filmmaking. She taught herself how to work a camera through her job as a runner for the BBC and worked her way up from there. ‘I never really considered going to film school’, she notes. ‘I don’t really go into any kind of self-analysis. I’ve just been absorbing everything because I’m enjoying it. And then I’m kind of feeling the need to express things that are happening in my own life. Maybe subconsciously, it’s this urge to get stuff out of me. I edit my own films as well. So I feel like I’ve taught myself.’

Simone Smith is part of Glasgow Film Theatre’s mentorship programme. By the end of the 6-month-long scheme, she hopes to have finished her first draft of the screenplay for It’s Too Late You Can’t Me.