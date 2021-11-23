The BRIT Awards to be more gender inclusive with new categories

by Gemma Murphy

The BRIT awards will be ditching the categories “best male” and “best female” in favour of the more gender inclusive categories “artist of the year” and “international artist of the year.”

This has been put in place so that non-binary and gender non conforming musicians are not excluded from awards simply because of their gender.

The best male and female categories have been in the awards show since it began in 1977 but no longer will be as of next year.

The Twitter account of the BRIT Awards tweeted: “The Brits are committed to making the show more inclusive.”

According to a Pink News article, Tom March, BRIT chair said in a statement: “It is important that The BRITs continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible.

“It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.”

The show has also included four other new genre awards including Alternative/Rock, Pop/R&B, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap and Dance in an attempt to shine a light on a diverse range of genres.

The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place on the 8th of February next year and will be hosted by Mo Gilligan.