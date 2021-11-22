Adele convinces Spotify to remove default shuffle button

by Gemma Murphy

Singer Adele requested that Spotify remove the automatic shuffle button on album pages.

The 33 year artist said: “Our art tells our stories and our stories should be listened as we intended.”

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

The major streaming service replied: “Anything for you.”

This means the listener will now hear the songs in the chronological order of the album rather than randomly shuffled.

This request was made following the recent release of her fourth album 30, which depicts Adele’s divorce from her husband and father of her child, Simon Konecki.