When Harry Met Santa- Santa gets a boyfriend in New Christmas Advert

By Alyx Johnstone

Norwegian postal service, Posten have hit the news after the release of their new Christmas advert featuring a gay Santa Clause falling in love.

The advert, which has been released in celebration of the 50th year anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Norway has been met with wide spread praise at the inclusivity shown in the short advert.

The 4 minute advert shows a man named Harry awake to Santa Clause in his house on Christmas Eve, after the two have a conversation, Harry is smitten and waits all year for his next encounter. The next year he writes Mr Clause a letter saying “All I want for Christmas is You!” The heartwarming advert ends with the two sharing a kiss.

Monica Solberg, the marketing director for Posten has said

“Posten is an inclusive workplace with great diversity, and we would like to celebrate the 50th anniversary with this fine love story. There will certainly be some negative reactions from some environments, but we are prepared to deal with that. The right to love whoever you want is a fundamental human right, and is not considered a political issue in free democratic societies in 2021.”