Review: BBC’s The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland ★★★★★

by Gemma Murphy

Kirsty Wark is giving voices to the women who have made Scotland the country it is today in the new BBC series The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland. The result is a deeply moving, entertaining and in sighting watch.

This three-part series tells the stories of trailblazing women from Shetland to Shettleston and spans across a 50-year time frame.

The film features familiar faces such as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon but most admirably shines a light on the women who’s changes to Scotland have often undeservedly gone unnoticed. These are women who challenged the status quo in the 1960s and 70s, those who defied sexism to seize new opportunities in the 80s and 90s, and the women who, in more recent years, have stepped up to lead – in politics, in their communities and in the workplace.

In episode one, The Disruptors, Kirsty Wark chats with the women of the 60’s and 70’s that transformed lives and the country itself. Focusing on a time where laws, politics and societal norms were in favour of men, the episode manages to stay uplifting. Covering issues such as the normality of domestic abuse in these times the episode manages to emphasise the unity that women create in these situations. Resulting in an emotional but uplifting telling of these incredibly important issues. This episode serving as proof that women have and always will be just as capable as men.

The second episode, Having It All, looks at the 80s and 90s when legislative leaps enshrined new rights for women and glass ceilings were smashed, while at the same time everyday sexism remained rife. As well as meeting women who developed successful careers in this period, in fields previously dominated by men, Kirsty tells the stories of those who fought to change the systems and structures that were holding women back.

The third and final part, Breakthroughs and Backlash, brings the story into the modern era and sees more women taking the lead, striving to make a difference across a wide range of issues. But this new prominence comes at a cost, and Kirsty also explores how women are encountering new forms of hostility on social media and beyond.

In just three episodes this series covered an incredible range of topics without it being overwhelming. Kirsty done an excellent job of asking the important questions but being aware that the answers were most important, giving women from all walks of life a chance to tell their story.

Host Kirsty Wark stated: “This series will celebrate the monumental achievements of women, many of them unsung, who some quietly, and others shouting from the rafters, did so much to transform the lives of women and men in Scotland and beyond in the last five decades.”

And celebrate it does. From the right to play football to the fight to end period poverty this series memorialises women who are not in our history books but should be. It will make you laugh, cry and most importantly be proud to be a woman.

As Kirsty ends this series, “there’s still a long way to go though, so the world had better watch out”. Serving as a reminder that there is still changes to be made, however I believe this series will put a fire in the bellies of the young women watching as it has done mine. It makes me excited to see what the next 50 years brings from the changes my generation will hopefully make.

The Women That Changed Modern Scotland will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer at 10pm.