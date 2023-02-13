FLASH FICTION FEBRUARY: Valentine’s Day

It’s been a while since our last poetry collection, but our Strathclyde Telegraph poets have poured their hearts out this Valentine’s day, creating a collaboration of love poems, sonnets, and and prose. Ooh la la.

We’ll be updating this section with more love-themed fiction and poetry, so keep checking for updates!

I Fell in Love Again

So, it would seem I fell in love again,

despite the bands of hurt around my heart.

I gave myself to love right from the start;

but I admit that we should have been friends

because starting in lust it always ends

as quickly as it began, you will part,

cast aside, an unfinished work of art.

You admit what you had was just pretend.

Just that moment of love felt like enough

to prove that I could have like all others,

the right to feel, I am important too.

But reality does not feel like love,

like the gentle caress of a lover,

it is course, it is cold, and it is true.

DS Coremans