Underrated Artist Alert: Dancing on Tables

By Scott Duncan

As bands eagerly begin returning to the stage, Dancing on Tables are one that you should be keeping an eye out for. A five-piece rising talent from Dunfermline, Fife who formed in 2014. Consisting of vocalist Robbie McSkimming, guitarists Callum Thomas & Hamish Finlayson, bassist Gregor Stobie and drummer Reece Dobbin.

Catching up with guitarist Hamish Finlayson, he described the band’s sound for prospective fans as “a mixture of pop and rock. Something between Biffy Clyro and The 1975.”

The band possess a fantastic blend of two genres which combine to give them their vibrant sound. Whether you are looking for a good rock show to nod along to or if you want to get up and have a dance, their music allows for both which creates a truly special atmosphere.

Tracks such as ‘Body’ from their 2018 EP, Space Race, provide their catchy and melodic rock hooks with an almost pop punk feel to it. On the other hand, fans can enjoy a much more pop sound with a dance beat sure to drive you straight onto the dance floor through tracks such as ‘Don’t Stop’ and 2019 single ‘Wonderland’.

Finlayson outlined the band’s journey which has seen it grow from local roots six years ago to full-blown arena shows.

He said: “It started as something just to do in our spare time, but over the years we’ve managed to turn it into something that we’re really proud of going from playing friend’s parties to supporting Catfish and the Bottlemen at the SECC Hydro in Glasgow in 2019.”

With a fan base of over 18000 monthly listeners on Spotify dancing on tables to their music, the band are enjoying seeing their hard work pay off and watching their success grow.

The band now look forward to a big end of the year as gigs resume after the coronavirus laid rest to a 14-gig tour, they only played a handful of shows for before lockdown.

“We have a big end of the year lined up,” Finlayson said: “Lockdown was tough, but we managed to be productive which means we have a lot to show people once we get out to play again.”

Dancing on Tables has already gone through a tremendous journey. They formed admirably as just friends who wanted to make music in their spare time as a hobby but have excelled themselves by gaining not only media attention locally in the Dunfermline Press but nationally in The Sun, and also being picked by the public to win the Live Music Award at the Dunfermline Press Community Champions Awards in 2017.

The band are itching to get back to shows and share their new music with everyone. With their shows being all they have thought about for the last 16 months then your guaranteed a good one.