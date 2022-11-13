Strathclyde University’s FoodBank Society Collects Huge Donations at Biffy Clyro Gig

By Rhianna McGhee

On Sunday, November 6th, Strathclyde University’s FoodBank Society took in a staggering £900 for Glasgow Northeast Foodbank.

Six society members took to the doors of the OVO Hydro in hopes of raising funds for the ever-important charity that so many nowadays rely on. It was with the donations of the rock and roll fans of the Kilmarnock-formed band that we were able to raise awareness and money for the vital cause.

Glasgow Northeast foodbank, seeded by The Trussell Trust, has been providing nutritional and accessible food to those in need for the best part of 10 years. The SU FoodBank Society has been helping along the way, from fundraising events to food collections at various social events across the University. It was taking on this gig which topped the efforts of the society into a realm of true dedication. Both Food Bank coordinators and the concert officials facilitated a space where we were able to make the most of so many generous people being in the same place at the same time.

The SU FoodBank Society always welcomes new members and ideas on how we can support the northeast of Glasgow and keep the establishment of the food bank alive with no attachment of stigma in the current cost-of-living crisis. Of course, it was a generous perk to be able to attend the outstanding show that Biffy Clyro delivered; with insane light productions and a strong frontman performance from Simon Neil, the gig was certainly one not to be missed. But, more importantly, it symbolised the scale at which both the society and the Glasgow NE Foodbank will approach further events in order to raise awareness and funds. This was an excellent method, and there will no doubt be more in the future.

Food bank closures across the country are also a huge problem due to the cost-of-living crisis, which only adds to the vicious cycle of an already struggling community. Hopefully, if we look to the kindness of gig organisers and artists who are willing to provide a space that can be used to promote the cause, the necessary organisation will survive. It is a sad thought that so many rely on the food bank in everyday life nowadays; however, it is a pressing social crisis, and the least anyone can do is support in any way they can.

At the SU FoodBank Society, this was obviously through the Biffy Clyro gig. Still, any contribution can help, and there is more information on the society’s social media pages and through The Trussell Trust website on how to get involved.

On the one hand, volunteers are getting a look at the backstage happenings of a massive rock concert where Biffy Clyro delivered a stellar performance. With a crowd just as passionate about each of their all-consuming songs, we gathered around shaking our buckets in the hopes of gathering enough money to make a difference in people’s lives; the night was filled with emotion.

Yet, on the other hand, it was their set list that most struck the society members and spoke to why we need to campaign as much as possible. From the second song on their set list, ‘A Hunger in Your Haunt,’ the impact and influence of the Food Bank set in. Any true fans will know that Simon Neil has described this song as “a self-motivating mantra” and something he uses to get up and do something with his life. This reinstates the motivations for keeping the Food Banks alive and supported. From the SU Food Bank society to the Biffy Clyro fans donating what change they had, we are moving forward with the right intentions!

Follow the Strathclyde University Foodbank Society on Instagram @sufoodbank.