Football Weekly

By Harvey Kay (He/him)

The first meeting between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest since April 1999 did not disappoint, despite 75% possession, 11 corners and 15 shots Jurgën Klopp’s side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. Taiwo Awoniyi’s rebounded shot nestled into the back of the net lifting the side who began the day bottom of the league above the foot of the table. The bitter expression on Klopp’s face at full time said it all. He didn’t seem angry just disappointed. Surely that’s the final nail in the coffin for Liverpool’s title hopes.

Meanwhile Erling Haaland scored again, and then again for Manchester City. His 16th and 17th goals of the season extended Brighton’s frustrating start under new manager Roberto De Zerbi. Despite Leandro Trossard’s strike which halved the visitor’s deficit, the game was put to bed as Kevin De Bruyne placed a curling effort in the top left corner, Robert Sanchez had no chance in the Brighton goal, 3-1 it finished.

Crystal Palace got turned over 3-0 by Frank Lampard’s Everton as Alex Iwobi ran rings around Patrick Viera’s men setting up 2 goals, one of which for Dominic Calvert-Lewin who bullied Marc Guéhi in the process. Poor Crystal Palace fans, it must’ve been a long trip back to Croydon.

Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United had one point of interest in the first half, Reece James’ bright green hair and coat ensemble. More importantly, he now faces a race against time to be physically fit enough in time for the World Cup. The second half livened up a bit, as Scott McTominay decided to rugby tackle Armando Broja allowing Jorginho to score a trademark penalty in the 87th minute. Only for a stoppage time header from Casemiro to (just about) cross the line ending the game with a draw.

Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa last Thursday and in the process did his best impress of Liz Truss, both of which claimed to be fighters and not quitters hours before losing their jobs. Villa’s new manager bounce seems to have begun before they’d even hired Unai Emery as a replacement, their 4-0 win at home to Brentford (including a Danny Ings brace) extends Thomas Frank’s sides poor away form.

Jamie vardy was amongst the goals in Leicester cities 4-0 win away at Wolves, the striker necked a Red Bull on the bench before scoring a tap in. Arsenal failed to beat Southampton, as the game on a disapointing draw at St. Mary’s. Meanwhile, the pressure is mounting on Leed’s manager Jessie Marsch after their 3-2 loss at home, his side haven’t won in the league since august and have lost their last 4 on the bounce including this weekend to newly promoted Fulham.

Bournemouth lost 2-0 at West Ham, thanks to a controversial Kurt Zouma goal from a corner and a Saïd Benrahma penalty. While Newcastle climbed to 4th on Sunday after a 2-1 victory over Spurs. A Hugo Lloris error gifted Newcastle the lead by giving the ball away to Callum Wilson who placed a lifted shot into the net. Despite Harry Kane scoring from a corner in the second half, Tottenham couldn’t find an equaliser.

Days after rejecting an offer for Wolves’ managerial vacancy Michael Beale’s QPR sit atop of the championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at home, while Burnley scored 3 goals in 19 minutes to beat Sunderland 4-2. Blackburn Rovers stay 2nd as they too won convincingly at home to Birmingham city.

Sunday was derby day in the second tier and the South Wales derby finished with a 2-0 victory for Swansea, although that doesn’t tell the full story. An eventful game it was as Cardiff were stuck with 10 men for 83 minutes after Callum Robinson was sent off for smacking Ben Cabango with the ball. Meanwhile, Watford thrashed Luton 4-0 despite losing three of their last 4 games. The division itself to still too tight to call, after all 6 points separate 7th from 19th.

Further north in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic won 3-4 over Hearts in a 7-goal thriller. While Rangers’ 91st minute goal from John Lundstram earned the side a point as their game against Livingston ended 1 all. The draw leaves Rangers 4 points behind Celtic whose saturday win extends their victory run in the league to 6 games. Ross County still sit bottom of the table after suffering a 1-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock.