Second half excellence from Strathclyde provides Derby win

By Patrick Mullen

Strathclyde University managed to complete the double over their Glasgow uni rivals with a 24-42 victory at the sold out Scotstoun stadium.

The Friday night lights certainly didn’t disappoint on the big stage with high quality rugby and a brilliant atmosphere from the student crowd meant for a thrilling and tense game of rugby.

Glasgow University came out strong looking to avenge their September defeat putting Strathclyde on the defensive and causing them to make a string of early errors.

Glasgow came close to scoring the opening points in the 10thminute of the game but their attempt for a try was held up.

Strathclyde started to control the game after this early scare racing into a 0-14 lead thanks to tries from Pete Steele and Ben Malloy.

With 10 minutes to go in the first half the tide changed in favour of Glasgow Uni. Oli Hill converted a well worked move to score in the corner to pull one back for the home side

Things got worse for Strathclyde in the 35th minute when Cameron Symes was sent to the sin bin for the remainder of the half. Which allowed Glasgow uni to make use of their man advantage scoring two late tries deep into the first half meaning the teams went in half time with the scores 19-14 to Glasgow.

With the game truly in the balance both teams returned for the second half with a roar of excitement from the crowd.

Strathclyde came out for the second half like a different team, scoring 2 tries in the first 10 minutes to regain the lead at 19-28

Around the 60th minute mark the away side really showed their class with the try of the game through Ollie Nash. An outstanding interception and kick through from Strathclyde’s number 9 resulted in an easy kick leaving the score 19-35

Glasgow continued to struggle, and things got even worse when their replacement forward George Thomas was shown a straight red card for his dangerous play.

Strathclyde were truly controlling the game at this point and went on to score their 4th try of the half to take the game away from Glasgow to wrap up the victory in the derby.

GU managed to get a late consolation try but it was too little too late with the referee blowing the full-time whistle with the scores at 24-42.

Man of the match was the Strathclyde Captain number 15 Jack McCreedy who had a 100% kick conversation rate on the night.

The bragging rights and the varsity cup is heading back to Strathclyde and will be there until the two teams meet again next season.

Instagram.com/StrathUniRugby