Strath Union Elections 2021: The race begins

By Alyx Johnstone

Campaigning has begun for Strath Union’s 2021 elections with some familiar faces running for full-time officer roles.

Current VP Welfare Benn Rapson was the first person to announce his President candidacy on social media for the upcoming Strathclyde Union Elections.

Due to the ongoing Lockdown, all campaigning and voting will take place online this year and Rapson was the first to announce his candidacy yesterday, through Facebook.

Rapson said: “Hopefully I have shown this last year that I am someone who gets things done. From getting the Alumni Discount increased for those who started their course this January to securing backing for Scholarships for Care Experienced and Estranged Students, these are just a couple of the things that I have achieved this last year.

Image Credit: Benn Rapson via Facebook

“I now want to get involved and take the lead in bigger projects that go beyond the remit of Welfare such as revamping campus catering, democratic reforms and ensuring that the No Detriment Policy is extended indefinitely for as long as it’s needed.

“As someone who isn’t afraid to challenge University management, I believe this is the way forward if the Union is to be a truly effective body at raising the voices and concerns of students. Contact me through Facebook or messenger if you have any questions or queries.”

Another familiar face known to the Strath Union is Ru Wallace who is hoping to be re-elected in his post as VP Community. Wallace can also be contacted through Facebook.

The full list of candidates for each role can be viewed here and we are hoping to feature interviews with several candidates before voting opens.

The polls for the election will open at 12pm on the 2nd of March.