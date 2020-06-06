SPFL Premiership is set for August Return

By Stefan Carlin

The Scottish Premiership is set to return on the weekend of August 1st and 2nd.

This is the plan that league bosses are ready to go to the Scottish Government and request permission to start the 2020-2021 Premiership Season.

Due to the Coronavirus or COVID-19, the SPFL made the decision to end the 19-20 season early. This meant that Celtic were crowned champions for the ninth successive year in a row which equalled their previous 9 – in a row in 1974. This means that they are one league title away from making history by becoming the first Scottish team to win Ten League Championships in a row.

The decision taken by the SPFL to curtail the 19-20 season early has left Hearts bottom and facing relegation to the Scottish Championship. Hearts owner, Ann Budge has called for League reconstruction in hopes to keep the Edinburgh side in the Scottish top flight.

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers were also promoted . Dundee United will take the place of Hearts. Raith Rovers will take the place of Partick Thistle and Cove Rangers will take the place of Stranraer.

The decision that was taken has been met with fury in some parts of the country. Fans of Rangers, Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer have all said that its not fair to crown champions or relegate teams as all thirty-eight matches hadn’t been played. Rangers fans and Ex-Players have even suggested that Celtic’s title will come with an asterisk next to it.