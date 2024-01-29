Why award shows should be a vehicle for political expression

By Omar Malik (he/him)

When you think of award shows such as the Oscars and the Golden Globes, you likely envisage a celebratory event in entertainment highlighting esteemed acting, performing and directing roles.

Perhaps even more noteworthy are the snaps of extravagantly glamorous designer outfits worn by the year’s A-listers on the red carpet.

But the age old rule of not mixing political discourse and Hollywood events has become particularly blurred in recent years.

As the global political landscape has increasingly become more divisive and hostile over the past decade – and invasions have led to devastated wartorn countries – attendees of Hollywood’s award shows are becoming more active in presenting their views.

It’s not even just the celebrities themselves that are feeling more inclined to discuss such opinions. Honorary guests and even presenters of the award shows are also more prominently using their position to raise awareness to major social and political issues.

A key example of such an occurrence was Hollywood’s reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rather than remaining wholly neutral on the matter and focusing on the awards themselves, crew members and actors at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards announced a desire for peace in Ukraine amidst the crisis.

Samuel L. Jackson Wears a Ukraine-Supporting Ribbon. / Credit: Getty Images.

From adorning their outfits with miniature Ukrainian flags to more directly emoting their concerns about the ongoing war during speeches, the ceremony’s talking point was largely – and unusually – connected with politics.

Even members of the British royal family – a notoriously apolitical group – have voiced political viewpoints at recent award shows. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were present at the 2022 NAACP Awards – and during a speech in which they received the President’s Award, they stated their desire to tackle racial injustice and improve the conflict in Ukraine.

Aside from war-related issues, celebrities are in recent years persistent in communicating the severity of environmental issues and social injustice. Perhaps post-pandemic, the outspokenness of the Black Lives Matter movement and the profoundness of protesters adorning symbols detailing police brutality have subsequently led to such an overwhelming number of celebrities choosing to speak out about pressing socio-political matters.

With the horrifying consequences of the Gaza situation seemingly persisting for some time yet, it is apparent that such activism is not going away any time soon. Yet more subtlety – but not absolute obscurity – may be the way to go going forward. As this will appease award show producers (whose focus is advertising revenue) while still maintaining some degree of escapism for the audience.

Subsequently, red carpet fashion statements are becoming a favourable choice for celebrities to present their political alignments. Additionally, more carefully chosen words are being adopted during speeches when discussing such matters in order for celebrities to protect themselves against potential award show bans.

As long as celebrities are utilising their platform to raise the profile of disadvantaged people who need such an amplified voice, rather than merely to become the news story themselves, then such actions should be commended.

Lily Gladstone Accepts Award. / Credit: Getty Images.

The politicisation of award shows does not necessarily need to be a mood killer either. This year’s recipient of the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Lily Gladstone, became the category’s first Indigenous winner. She started off her historic speech using the Blackfeet language – in a glorious celebration of Native actors.

The 2022 Oscars saw Jessica Chastain winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. As she got to the stage, Chastain resolutely bashed America’s anti-LGBTQ legislation and the hate crimes that have become more permitted over the past decade.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s win for The Revenant at the 2016 Academy Awards was noteworthy for two reasons: he finally won the Oscar that had evaded his reach throughout his career; and because of his warning against being too relaxed about the pressing nature of climate change and pollution.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s acclaimed role in The Honourable Woman led to her taking home an award at the 2015 Golden Globes. Celebrating the talents of women throughout the entertainment industry, she focused her speech on the topic of gender inequality.

Jill Soloway’s Winning Speech. / Credit: Associated Press.

Still a prominent concern among civil rights activists, trans recognition became the main element of director Jill Soloway’s winning speech at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards. While Elliot Page became a spokesperson for trans actors years later, back in 2016 there was still largely a lack of trans representation. Such speeches can therefore be an incentive for change during periods of adversity.

Certainly more controversial is when the presenter themselves explicitly states their political stance during an awards show. This was the case during the 2016 Academy Awards, when host Chris Rock jovially referred to the Oscars as ‘the White People’s Choice Awards’ following the predominance of white nominees at the ceremony.

From pressing issues such as LGBTQ and racial inequalities, to celebrations of certain demographics becoming more recognised in the entertainment industry, the politicisation of award shows is honourable and often necessary for an audience to feel safe and accepted by such prominent voices.

