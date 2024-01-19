What’s on at FrightFest 2024

Scotland’s scariest film festival is nearly ready to descend on Glasgow again. Keep reading to find out what’s in store – if you dare…

By Lauren Hunter (she/her)

You horror fans out there have no need to fear much longer, as FrightFest Glasgow 2024 is now only just around the corner.

The annual scary spectacular, back in the city for its 19th year as part of the Glasgow Film Festival, promises a terrifyingly great lineup from Thursday 7 – Saturday 9 March you should be sure not to miss.

Things kick off on Thursday evening with a special UK premiere screening of You’ll Never Find Me, separate to the rest of the festival’s events.

Then continuing on to Friday, the suspense just keeps on coming with a surprise film to open the day. This is followed by UK premieres aplenty in the form of The Deep Dark, The Invisible Raptor, Wake Up, and Kill Your Lover.

But wait, there’s more – Saturday sees the festival go out with a bang with not one but TWO world premieres – firstly of Mom, starring Emily Hampshire of Schitt’s Creek fame, and Custom, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiago Teixeira. Following on, there’s then the Scottish premiere of The Funeral, before UK premieres of The Well, All You Need is Death, and the closing finale, Last Straw.

As ever, FrightFest is shaping up to be a horror fan’s dream – so you should get your tickets quick to avoid missing the action.

The lineup for the full Glasgow Film Festival 2024, this year celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be revealed in the coming days.

Tickets for FrightFest and Glasgow Film Festival can be bought here.