Dress-codes in the Workplace: Neccessary or Outdated?

By Rhianna McGhee (she/her)
You would think, 2023, a well-advanced society? Think again.
Yes, we are technologically thriving, and there are, of course, many positive attempts at social inclusion. Yet, with layers of bias still ingrained in our society, it feels difficult to say that such traditional values in the workplace will ever fully cease to exist.
I write this, sitting here with 11 tattoos, 10 piercings, and purple hair. It’s common knowledge that, on paper, these attributes would be deemed unprofessional by the likes of banking groups and high-flying organisations. But what I truly want to highlight is that the social stigma surrounding self-expression runs right through the industries you would least expect.
In the process of making an Espresso Martini, my manager deemed my short-sleeved shirt inappropriate for the workplace. I understand that this was a relatively swanky bar, but I don’t think the tipsy middle-aged mum in front of me was offended by the dragonfly upon my wrist – she was for sure just gasping for her cocktail. Now, I appreciate that this may not be the case for other establishments within the hospitality world, but it just goes to show that these values are still inherent to large parts of society.
The question of fairness is key here. As I embark on applying to the likes of the BBC or The Guardian for a graduate job, it’s almost comical to think that, although I’m fully qualified with great experience, they could fully come back to me with a no after taking one look at me.
I think the biggest problem today is the ambiguity of this situation. By this, I mean that, at least 20 or 30 years ago, if I rocked up to a job interview brimming with ‘self-expression’ I would know the answer straight away. Nowadays, it’s a lucky draw – there is no standard anymore, and this is, in my opinion, worse. I’d like to know beforehand if I’m wasting my time rather than getting my hopes up for nothing. Obviously I massively disagree with the idea that your appearance is a hindrance to your work, but some damage control would help. I’d simply avoid the close-minded corporations, but perhaps this is the problem: I’m sticking a plaster over the wound and choosing to look for the welcoming alternative instead of challenging those who would deem me unprofessional.
Alternatively, we’re also at a point in time when there is a massive inclusion for self-expression. That’s the dilemma; my argument is ambiguous at best. Everything I say, I can immediately undermine with something else. We quite often see newsreaders covering their arms – who knows what’s under there? Maybe they’re covered in tattoos and simply choose to cover up for TV purposes. I would argue that this isn’t diminishing their self-expression at the behest of professionalism, but merely taking the viewers’ eyes to the more important story. They’ve still got the job in the end.
This is such a difficult debate, and I can grasp both ends of the stick, really. For me, the problematic part of it all is in the demoralising view. I can accept that at times my tattoos may be better under a long-sleeved shirt. Nevertheless, don’t treat me less for looking individual. That’s the moral of my story.