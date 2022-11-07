Seasonal depression: Let the morning be gloomy, not your mind

By Meenakshi Suchith

While Glasgow is going through its yearly mood change, I’m sure some of us are tagging along. When the sky gets darker, so can our minds at times. Just as each tree sheds a leaf, our eyes may shed a few tears. But as a student and a friend, I am here to let you know that you are not alone, and this too shall pass. Just like the ray of sunshine after a stormy day, we too shall experience a ray of brightness, warmth, and happiness once we navigate our way through this sombre period.

Being a university student, I have come across several friends and acquaintances of mine who face this issue. During this intriguing stage of your life, when you are exploring, experimenting, and learning new things, seasonal depression is not something you want to battle. But some of us don’t have a choice, and that is more than okay. Accepting it and having the will to overcome it is the first, and sometimes the hardest, step.

Being away from our families is not fun either, especially at times when all we want is a cosy, familiar embrace. However, university is somewhere you can meet people who become part of your life quicker than anyone might expect. You will find yourself bonding with others who understand what you are feeling at this time, whether it be the stress of assignments or even fear of the unknown. Just having an open-minded and heartfelt chat with a flatmate or friend can do so much more good than you might think.

Sometimes, having a good venting session with one of your friends who understands and knows you well is all you need. Even making a phone call to your family members and friends back home can quickly brighten your mood. It’s always the little things, gestures, or actions that impact us the most, right? The solution might be something very simple, but finding the right one among the many is the task.

You should always believe that you are in charge, even if you feel a mess and that things aren’t really going your way. Therefore, reward yourself after each accomplishment, no matter how big or small, because what you did was not easy and is not something everyone achieves. Likewise, going for a walk is always something I suggest to everybody. Outdoor treks bring a sense of control and liveliness to your well-being. A good playlist or spending time with good company can take your mind off of so many destructive thoughts. You may have to force yourself at the beginning, but you will not regret it once you do.

There might be better solutions than this, but try heading to lectures and making an effort to start conversations with your classmates and friends. Believe me, it will take your mind off things for some time. It’s not going to be easy, but stepping out of your comfort zone is always the key.

My friends faced some major issues while fighting seasonal depression, and staying in the dark was one of them. Just open your curtains and windows wide, stand there, and take a few deep breaths of the fresh, cold air. Don’t let it stop you from having a chill night out with your group or a well-needed lunch. It’s a great way to clear your mind and paves the way for positive thoughts to enter. Nature is the right and the most natural way to encourage a cheerful and bright mind as a result of this.

Don’t worry! Seasonal depression is challenging to overcome, but it is possible to come out the other side with an even brighter smile than before. Never let yourself believe you’re going through this alone. Give your friends and family a chance to help you. Sometimes, the presence of a few good people can have a powerful emotional influence and make us feel better quicker than we anticipated. During this hard time, surround yourself with positive people and never feel ashamed to seek help. You might be surprised how many people are willing to help you. Try to create something positive out of the negative experiences that life puts you through.

After all, it takes sunlight and rain to create a rainbow.

If you or someone else is in danger, call 999 or go to A&E now.

If you need help urgently for your mental health, but it’s not an emergency, get help from NHS 111 online or call 111.

Your mental health is as important as your physical health. You will not be wasting anyone’s time.

Pitch given by Ellie Boyd

Edited by Theerada Moonsiri