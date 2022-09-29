Students Get Crazy at Fore Play Crazy Golf Glasgow

By Leah Buist

As students, we often feel like a lot of our time is spent trying to keep our heads above water. Classes can be heavy going, assignments can be constant and demanding, and reading lists often threaten to swallow us whole at every opportunity unless we fight back.

Student life is stressful, but it should also be fun. We should have opportunities to leave our desks and have good times with friends and flatmates. Striking a balance between study time and leisure time is so important, but it can be hard to do when a lot of activities cost money.

Realistically, having fun as a student is often unaffordable and this makes finding a healthy work life balance difficult.

But not all hope is lost. Luckily, Fore Play Crazy Golf Glasgow has introduced some great student deals and discounts which offer students the chance to let loose and have fun without burning a hole in their pockets.

At Fore Play, students can grab 50% off on crazy golf, selected cocktails, and selected bites with a valid student ID. The deal runs six days a week with the exception of Saturdays, giving students plenty of opportunity to experience half-price fun.

Fore Play Glasgow is host to two city-inspired crazy golf courses, where students can make their way around signature Glasgow landmarks such as the SECC Armadillo and the Duke of Wellingtons iconic cone hat.

The Glasgow-themed crazy golf course is not only a great way to have fun as a student, but also feel a little bit more connected to the city too.

Yet golfing can be thirsty work, which is why Fore Play offers a great selection of crazy golf-inspired cocktails that students can get at half price. From the tropical ‘Putter’s Paradise’ to the ‘Whole in Wham’ (a cocktail served with a whole wham bar), there’s sure to be something tasty for everyone. It’s not every day you get an alcoholic drink and a sweet shop in one.

But if you get a little hungry in between courses, Fore Play has that covered too. Students can grab 50% off on a small selection of tasty sides. Salt and chilli fries, anyone?

Yet at Fore Play Crazy Golf Glasgow the best is yet to come. Students can end their night squeezed into the Fore Play photo booth, where you can smile for the camera and have your fun-filled, affordable night out in Glasgow documented forever.

There’s lots more great things about Fore Play Crazy Golf Glasgow on their website and Instagram @foreplaycrazygolf.