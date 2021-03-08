Strath Union Elections 2021: Results

By Daniella Theis

Strath Union’s new student executive team was officially announced via Facebook earlier today.

Heading the team will be previous VP Welfare Benn Rapson as Strath Union President. After the announcement he said:

“Thank you to everyone who voted and took part in the election. After a sometimes challenging but extremely rewarding year as your VP Welfare, I’m super excited to be given the privilege of being elected your next Strath Union President.

There’s a lot of work to do over the next year, as we finally get to open our new Union and look to return to campus, but I’m super keen to get stuck in. I’m looking forward to getting started with the new dream team and working hard to make change happen at Strathclyde.”

The rest of the team are Nesha Malone as VP Inclusion, Lewis McDermott as VP Welfare, Savvina Kritharidou as VP Education, Kirsty Bannatyne as VP Sport, as well as Ru Wallace who got re-elected for his role as VP Community.

Other part-time representative positions were also announced:

Your Faculty Reps are:

Business – Arran Lamont

Business Postgraduate Taught – Daksha Sharma

Engineering Undergraduate – Charlie Wilson

Engineering Postgraduate Taught – Ashwet Malvankar

HaSS Undergraduate – Liam Mosson

HaSS Postgraduate Taught – Louise Nicolson

Science Undergraduate – Callum Barclay

Science Postgraduate Taught – Imam Chaudhry

Your Non-Executive Officers are:

BAME Rep – Nathan Epemolu

Democracy Convenor – Kyle McGettigan

Disabled Students’ Rep – Aspen Lynch

International Students’ Rep – Zhun Tang

LGBT+ Rep – Ailidh Hamilton

Women’s Rep – Eva Curran

Part Time Student’s Rep – Sean Jamieson

Interfaith Rep – Abdullah Nadeem

A full list of the results, quotes by the winning candidates, and a more detailed breakdown of votes are available via the Strath Union web page.