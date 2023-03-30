Meet The Accolades, The New Indie Sound of the Summer.

By Leah Buist.

Emerging hot on the Scottish music scene are new indie rock four piece The Accolades. The Glasgow based band have undeniable potential to be the newest edition to UK indie classic scene, providing a sound that evokes world class bands like Foals, The Kooks, and our beloved Arctic Monkeys.

Comprising of frontman Steven, lead guitarist Matthew, bass guitarist Reece and Drummer Ross the boys are no stranger to Glasgow’s renowned live music scene having supported at a sold-out King Tut’s New Years Revolution gig just a few months ago and selling out their first headline show at Nice N Sleazy in February.

Since then, the group have trekked all over Scotland performing in Aberdeen, the Capital, and most recently SWG3 Poetry Club where I got to see The Accolades live in action.

Taking to the stage first is no easy feat, but as soon as the band began to play, audience members flocked from the bar to get a closer glimpse of the indie rock sound that bellowed from the speakers and the boys in charge of the electric melody.

Bass guitarist Reece said to me: “We all love playing gigs, there’s this huge feeling of joy that you get when you look up and see people dancing along to and signing ‘Inhale’ or any of our other originals”.

The Accolades ended their set with their latest single ‘Inhale’ that was released in February. This song is definitely my favourite of theirs and judging by the audiences reaction I think its quickly become a fan favourite too.

When I heard ‘Inhale’ for the first time the band’s future in the UK indie music scene screamed to me as the front man’s gritty voice paired with upbeat melodies and a heavy drum beat (the drummer is insane btw) would fit seamlessly on the TRNSMT festival stages.

‘Inhale’ has the rock sound of an Arctic Monkeys song, but the uplifting and feel-good beats of Two Door Cinema Club and I don’t see anything stopping it from being the sound of the summer.

The Accolades just recently took to the studio to record their second single for release so keep your eyes peeled and your ears alert for the next addition to your summer 2023 playlist.