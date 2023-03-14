Introducing The Nohans, your new favourite Strathclyde band

A new local band, The Nohans, are on their way to becoming a new Glasgow indie fave!

By Kate Connor (she/they)

The group consists of four members; Ewan Mckenna on guitar and vocals, Darren Green on drums, Tom Haley on bass guitar and Callum Edwards on lead guitar.

Before this lineup was established, the band underwent several changes; McKenna and Green were members from the beginning when the band was formed in early 2022, and they soon found Haley in the summer of the same year. However, The Nohans worked with a variety of lead guitarists before settling on the “perfect” Edwards.

Haley told me: “There have been a few lead guitarists in the past, however once Callum joined we felt he fit the band and the music perfectly.”

Currently, The Nohans have two singles on Spotify, ‘Maybellene’ and ‘Record Player’, though they hope to release their first EP sometime in the next few months.

Haley teased a potential release before then but refused to give too much away: “We’ll see how they go”, he noted.

Listening to both ‘Maybellene’ and ‘Record Player’, it is clear The Nohans have immense potential to become something big. Influences from other indie bands such as The Snuts, Oasis and The Strokes (which Haley acclaims as inspirations) can be heard in each track.

Due to the young age of the majority of The Nohans members, they have found themselves being knocked back from performing in certain spaces. Despite this, they have managed to set up gigs in the Classic Grand, and The Garage towards the end of March.

The band also recently performed in Falkirk at the Battle of the Bands, where they finished in 3rd place. An impressive feat, considering many of the opposition bands have been playing together for years longer than The Nohans – “since like 2008” Haley said.

The Nohans look to be a particularly good band to keep an eye on, especially for Strathclyders, as bassist Haley is currently a student here, studying Chemistry.

In addition to their gigs in March, The Nohans also have a gig arranged on the 15th of June in The Bungalow in Paisley, where they will be performing alongside Aimless Nomads and The Glass Key. The event is 16+ and there may even be some new tracks by then…

To stay up to date with their new releases and upcoming gigs, check out The Nohans here.