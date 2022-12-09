New Glasgow Comedy Club to Host Second Event After Launch Night Success.

By Kate Connor.

The Glasgow Comedy Club opened at the end of November with their new event Wednesday Night Live, taking place in Max’s Basement, a popular underground club venue on Queen Street.

Scotland’s compere of the year and award-winning comedian Billy Kirkwood, hosted the successful launch night that featured a brilliant line-up with comedy from Weegie Hink Ae That, Ian TC, Katie Tennant and Scott Agnew.

Kirkwood is set to return to Max’s on the 21st of December to host the second Wednesday Night Live, an all-seated event that will once again feature “the cream of the crop of stand-up comedy” with tickets at only £10 each.

This upcoming event is just one of many that the Glasgow Comedy Club plan to host. The club’s plans for the Glasgow International Comedy Festival were teased prior to the launch event, with a special surprise venue still to be announced.

Max’s Basement is no stranger to comedy stars with many well know comedic names, such as Susie McCabe and Kevin Bridges, having sold out the venue in previous years.

The launch event was also an opportunity for new rising Scottish comics to step onto the stage, with Ian TC and Katie Tennant warmly welcomed onto the Max’s Basement stage.

The full line up of Wednesday Night Live is yet to be announced but the venue has teased that the best of the best can be expected to perform alongside well-known MC, Billy Kirkwood.

For more information, and to buy tickets for this event, head to: The Glasgow Comedy Club: Wednesday Night Live in Max’s Basement Tickets | Max’s Basement Glasgow | Wed 21st December 2022 Lineup (skiddle.com)

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on-beta/Glasgow/Max%27s-Basement/The-Glasgow-Comedy-Club-Wednesday-Night-Live-in-Maxs-Basement/36240810/