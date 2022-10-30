5 Ghastly Halloween Thrills to Watch on Netflix

By Leah Buist

Ah, hello again. So, you’ve come back, back knocking on my door in hopes of securing a treat I suppose? Well, you’re in luck.

The month of October has made its yearly return and, unluckily for some, so have I. This year I’ve come equipped with another set of spooky movies for you to carve into this All Hallows Eve.

Whatever your Halloween poison may be, whether it’s dressing up, getting drunk, or scrounging the neighbourhood for sweeties (if you’re over 18 you might want to stop that), feasting your eyes upon a ghastly movie should be a ritual everyone partakes in.

I’ve rounded up some of the best movies that you can watch on Netflix that will send shivers down your spine. Or, if you’re a big scaredy cat, I’ve got you covered too with some blood pressure friendly recommendations.

So, what will you choose? Trick or treat?

1.The Craft (1996)

Released in 1996, The Craft follows a group of American teenage witches who begin to practice witchcraft for the first time. Natural witch and new high school student Sarah, quickly befriends a group of outcast wannabe witches who require a fourth member for their rituals to work. Once Sarah joins the group, the girls find that they have the power to do pretty much anything they want. However, it soon becomes dangerous for anyone who crosses their path as the foursome begin to use their powers in wicked ways against anyone who wrongs them. Better watch out for your life, there’s a teen witch on the loose. Aside from a captivating story line, this supernatural horror is jam packed with aesthetically pleasing 90s visuals that will sing to your nostalgic soul. The whole movie, from the outfits to the makeup, is a visual feast. But one of the coolest things about The Craft, and perhaps why I love it so much, is the sensational soundtrack that comes along side it. Songs such as ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ by the Beatles, and ‘How Soon is Now?’ by the Smiths, are sensational additions to the movie and contribute to a really compelling and enjoyable watch.

2.The Skeleton Key (2005)

In this early 2000s horror, a gorgeous Kate Hudson finds herself in danger as she is welcomed into a house riddled with supernatural terror when she takes a job as a live-in nurse. In this psychological thriller, young nurse Caroline discovers a key that can open every door within the house, including a small secret room located in the attic. I mean first of all, what was she doing the in attic anyway? We all know bad things happen in attics and basements. Unfortunately for her, Caroline discovers a large collection of items that belonged to a pair of hoodoo practitioners who lived in the house almost a century ago, and are believed to still haunt the halls of the New Orleans plantation house. From this point onwards, things begin to spiral for Caroline. The Skeleton Key is a great horror film with a substantial and well executed plotline that is filled with unexpected twists and turns. It will leave you on the edge of your seat and you may even need to pick your jaw up off the floor when the credits begin to roll.

3.Paul (2011)

Written by the legendary British duo, Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, Paul is an easy viewing comedy film about a little green alien voiced by Seth Rogen. The 2011 sci-fi comedy follows two British comic book lovers (Frost and Pegg), who decide to harbour a fugitive alien in their campervan after bumping into him on their American road trip to Area 51. However, their US road trip soon turns into a race against time, as the pair become FBI targets and try to get Paul back to his spaceship before getting caught by federal agents. Paul isn’t scary, but its really fun to watch as Frost and Pegg (known for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz) are as always just a delight to behold on screen.

4.Life (2017)

Life follows a crew of astronauts onboard a spaceship who discover the first evidence of extra-terrestrial life. A distant cousin of Paul perhaps? The alien life form however appears not so friendly, as the crew of A-list celebs (inducing Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Rebecca Ferguson) quickly discover that the creature is very intelligent, very hostile, and very deadly. One by one the alien hunts down the crew members, often attaching itself to their bodies like a leech and sucking the blood from their veins. Life is definitely a frightening watch as a homicidal alien wreaks havoc on a group of vulnerable astronauts who have absolutely nowhere to run.

5.Seven (1995)

Seven is undoubtedly the most difficult watch on this entire list. The American crime thriller starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, follows two cops on the hunt of a serial killer who murders people based on the seven deadly sins. Directed by the iconic David Fincher (Fight Club) Seven is one of the most graphic and gory crime thrillers out there that may just leave you with no remaining faith in humanity. If you can stomach the gore, it is definitely worth sitting down to watch as it is a masterpiece of its genre. What’s in the box? Watch and find out.

So! there you have it. You might want to watch some of these with the lights turned on… happy watching!