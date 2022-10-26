The official Strath Telegraph Halloween playlist

By Nicola Craig (she/her )

The perfect set of spooky bangers to accompany your Halloween celebrations this year.

Halloween is approaching us at a scarily fast rate. Soon, the superstitious will be adorning their front porches with pumpkins to feign off any wandering spirits and kids will be going door to door, unaware of the nausea that awaits them after they inevitably consume an obscene amount of sweets.

However, amongst mid-terms and first assignment due dates, many students like myself are finding themselves struggling to get in the spooky spirit. So we at The Strathclyde Telegraph have compiled a playlist full of songs to fit the season’s sinister vibe. Whether you play it at your next Halloween party or use it to simply spice up your next study session, these tracks will have you feeling like you’re in a horror flick starring as the last character standing in no time.

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads: If you wish to give your daily walk to class a Patrick Bateman-esque quality look no further than Talking Heads’ 1977 new wave classic Psycho Killer. With the memorable bassline and catchy lyrics, the band’s debut hit song will transport you straight into a 1970s slasher.

Season of the Witch – Lana Del Rey: From the soundtrack of the 2019 thriller Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the haunting vocals of Lana Del Rey shine in this eerie recording. A cover of the 1966 song by Glasgow’s own Donovan, this TikTok trending track is perfect for channelling your inner witch.

Maneater – Nelly Futardo: Arguably the most danceable track on this list, this 2000s staple will have vampires, cats and witches alike flocking to the dance floor at your next Halloween party. If you want to feel like Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body slow motion walking down the hallway (and let’s face it who doesn’t?) this is the song for you.

Pretty Girls Make Graves – The Smiths: The title coming from a 1968 Jack Kerouac novel, the sorrowful wails of Morrisey are almost ghost-like on this song from the band’s 1984 debut album. The melancholy lyrics contrast to the upbeat nature of the song, creating an overall mysterious and uneasy vibe.

Call Me – Blondie: Originally offered to Stevie Nicks and penned for the 1980 film American Gigolo, this happens to be one of my personal favourite songs of all time. The Grammy-nominated track will have you feeling like you’re preparing for the zombie apocalypse and nothing can stand in your way.

For more wickedly good songs, visit our full Halloween playlist here: Spotify – Halloween 2022