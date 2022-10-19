Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift’s Midnights

As I’m sure everyone will be aware of by now, unless you happen to live under a rock, Taylor Swift is releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday 21 October.

By Erin Howatson (She/her)

I, for one, have been eagerly tuning into all of the promotions for the album, such as Taylor’s Midnights Mayhem With Me TikTok series, witnessing all of the merch drops (especially the vinyl clock, how cute!), and watching fans frantically theorising what they might expect from the album – Pop? Rock? A melancholy sound, like Folklore and Evermore?

As much as I would love Midnights to be a rock album, especially after Taylor gave ‘I knew you were trouble’ a rock makeover on her 1989 world tour, I have a suspicion that we could be receiving the sister album to Lover or 1989. I can’t be mad though, I love an upbeat album about falling in love and having fun, I mean who doesn’t?

As for the track list, Taylor has revealed all 13 songs through loosely 70s-themed videos on TikTok of her rolling out bingo balls and answering calls on a bright red phone – whether these are ‘easter eggs’ or not is unknown. Still, it wouldn’t surprise me, as Taylor Swift is renowned for hinting at projects even years in advance.

The track list is as follows:

Lavender Haze Maroon Anti-hero Snow on the Beach (ft. Lana Del Ray) You’re On Your Own, Kid Midnight Rain Question … ? Vigilante Shit Bejewelled Labyrinth Karma Sweet Nothing Mastermind

All of the excitement seems to be around Lana Del Rey’s feature at the moment. Taylor recently took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind their collaboration: “this song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, in this cataclysmic, faded moment where you realise that someone feels exactly the same way as you feel.”

Taylor really has a talent for love songs, as shown in ‘Lover’ – I mean, the lyric “at every table, ill save you a seat” speaks for itself, so I’m excited to hear what they have in store. Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, what’s not to like?

Personally, I can’t wait for ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’. Taylor has a habit of putting her most heart-breaking songs fifth on the tracklist, as evidenced by ‘Tolerate It,’ ‘My Tears Ricochet,’ and ‘The Archer.’ The title reminds me of ‘Never Grow Up,’ which, as a uni student, really hits home and makes me slightly nervous about what this song could entail.

Although as a big fan of Taylor’s more personal songs such as ‘Mirrorball’ and ‘This is me trying,’ I have my tissues at the ready for ‘Anti-Hero’. Taylor recently explained the meaning behind this track: “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” and as morbid as it sounds to be excited about hearing someone’s insecurities, I think Taylor’s more vulnerable music makes her audience feel more validated in their own insecurities and inner turmoil.

All in all, I’m not so patiently counting down the hours until Midnights release. I have very high hopes for the album, and I cannot wait to listen on Friday at midnight. Make sure to pre-save the album and tune in this Friday to hear what Taylor has prepared for us! Pitch given by Danny Munro

Edited by Theerada Moonsiri