Conversations With Friends- Review

By Molly Biggar

4 stars – A real conversational piece

Lenny Abrahamson’s latest Sally Rooney adaptation, Conversations with Friends follows

the lives of four central characters- married couple Nick and Melissa who meet and

befriend former flames turned friends, Bobbi, and Frances.

​

Set in the present day in Dublin, the show mainly focuses on Frances and gives the audience

her perspective and point of view throughout. This way of staying true to the novel is essential

when we are shown Frances’ struggles with her mental health, self-harm, and her

endometriosis diagnosis.

The most impressive aspect of the show is the casting. While straying slightly from the

novel and introducing Melissa and Bobbi as British and American, respectfully, rather

than Irish, the portrayal of Frances and Nick was perfection. For a debut performance by

Alison Oliver in her role as Frances and fresh out of drama school, her effortless and

innocent show of the character’s flaws and imperfections perfectly emulated the

character originally written by Rooney.

I really resonated with Frances in the book. Oliver’s representation also really hit me as

relatable and I think that with tackling the heavy situations that Frances faces, Oliver’s

talent really shone through in her performance.

Oliver’s performance of the character dealing with several struggles was also perfectly

met by her chemistry with married boyfriend Nick, played by The Favourite’s Joe Alwyn.

The torrid love affair was believable to no end and the passion and emotion shown

during their romance felt like it had leapt from the pages of the book and onto the

screen.

Following the success of the BBC’s last Rooney adaptation Normal People, expectations

on social media were high and for the most part these high standards were met.

If you were a fan of Normal People, then this should be next on your watch list. Whether

it’s something in the Irish air or the beauty of Trinity College’s campus, any work by

Rooney is powerful enough to draw you in and fully submerge you into the story which is flawlessly done by the ensemble and set.

Derry Girls’ Tommy Tiernan’s performance as Frances’ alcoholic father, Dennis, came as a

shock surprise to me. In a drastically different setting, his performance really sold the

character’s struggles and the implications this had on Frances.

Like any good and immersive show, Conversations with Friends only leaves you wanting

more. Frances and Nick’s final conversation told you enough to leave you guessing but

also enough to satisfy the ending of the story in that chapter of their lives.

The criticism of the characters online, whether it’s dislike and contempt for one character

or love and affection for another, only highlight the power of the performances and

the appeal of another great adaptation.