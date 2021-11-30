Glasgow’s First Hybrid Film Festival: Sneak Peek

By Tobias Hudson

The renowned Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) has been announced for 2022, taking place from 2 to 13 March. The public celebration of cinema will see a welcome return to in-person viewings, with screenings being delivered at the home venues of the Glasgow Film Theatre and Cineworld.

For the first time, these will premiere alongside GFF’s exclusive Glasgow Film at Home platform, following on from the success of last year’s online approach, which offered uniquely curated screenings nationwide to those unable to attend in person. Partnering with local cinemas across the UK, the festival is hoping to bring the wonders of cinema to a larger audience than ever before.

Their 2022 retrospective Winds of Change: Cinema in ’62 offers free screenings of both widely praised pictures and cult classics, all of which were released in 1962.

“It is a year bursting with great films and landmark performances. It is also a year of transition in global politics and in a cinema industry beginning to take a bolder approach to social issues, taboos and screen violence.” says GFF co-director Allan Hunter.

The films on offer not only reflect the social turbulence of the time, but also the on-screen innovation that would be felt for years to come. Among them are timeless classics such as Dr. No, the first outing for cultural phenomenon James Bond, and David Lean’s momentous war drama Lawrence of Arabia, praised for influencing a generation of historical storytelling.

Lesser-known pictures also highlight individual struggles in a world not too dissimilar from our own. The Miracle Worker is a touching bio-pic about Anne Sullivan, the mentor to famous blind activist Helen Keller. Agnès Varda’s existential think-piece Cleo from 5 to 7 delves into themes of paranoia and illness, feeling strikingly relevant in today’s post-Covid society.

GFF has curated a list of the finest features of the time, with the full list of retrospective screenings available on their website. Tickets are available on the day from the Glasgow Film Festival Box Office.

For those wanting career opportunities in film, GFF offers its Industry Focus programme, bringing together a variety of guest speakers and topical panels. Events are suitable for those at all stages of their film career, ranging from newly graduated students to seasoned professionals. It offers an exciting opportunity to uncover the world of contemporary cinema, offering a glimpse into the world beyond the screen. Previous events have included exclusive guests such as Alan Rickman and David Tennant.

Networking is highly encouraged, with a diverse range of ways to help with professional development helping those with a love of film start a fruitful career. The event will be held at the Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel, welcoming all guests from 6 March. The event is expected to sell out, with early bird passes available from 15 December.

The entire schedule for the Glasgow Film Festival, including events, guest speakers and film screenings will be unveiled in January, says co-director Allison Gardner. She also teased that there will be some “incredible premieres” later this year, and that a return to cinemas will help to enforce the Glasgow Film charity to pull off an incredible event.

“GFF has always been the film festival for audiences”, she comments. “We can’t wait to be able to enjoy the GFF experience together in person this year”.

Further information and Early Bird passes can be found online at: https://glasgowfilm.org/glasgow-film-festival.