Strathclyde University Toy Appeal is now accepting donations!

by Gemma Murphy (she/her)

The Strathclyde Universities Toy appeal returns to spread the Christmas cheer for another year.

The Strathclyde Toy Appeal is an organisation created by Strathclyde students that allows every child to participate in the holiday celebrations by donating presents to kids across the city who may otherwise go without.

For the first time in two years, because of the pandemic, the appeal is accepting physical donations. They are asking for presents suitable for suitable for primary school children between the ages of 4-12 and accepting gifts for older teenagers.

Ideal presents range from cuddly toys, Lego, dolls, action figures, educational toy, playdoh, arts, and crafts. Anything to put the kids in the spirit of Christmas.

The presents are being donated to several charities and schools across Glasgow. These include Aberlour Children’s Charity, Glasgow City Mission Child and Family Centre

Includem, Daisy Chain, 3D Drumchapel, Annette Street primary and Saint Brides Primary.

A spokesperson from Strathclyde Toy Appeal said: “The aim of the toy appeal is to spread the joy of Christmas, to make and this year’s Christmas a memorable one for the less fortunate children of Glasgow who may not receive any presents Christmas time is a time for giving back. We are delighted to help and give support through physical and cash donations to ensure that these children have the opportunity to experience a bright and joyful Christmas that they deserve.”

The appeal is also accepting online donations so providing presents couldn’t be easier. The online cash donations are going towards the Christmas toy appeal to help buy additional presents and gifts for the children.

Last year the appeal raised over £5000 pounds.

A spokesperson from the appeal added: “Annette Street School in Govanhill is one of the fantastic schools we are giving presents to. The children are from migrant families who speak English as their second language. They are all vibrant individuals, who will really benefit from the toy appeal as they may not get to experience any presents at Christmas time.

“Last year the toy appeal raised a whopping £6,574. We would love to achieve this again or even a bit more. We don’t have any particular targets so far, but we would love to maybe reach £2,500 by the end of the month. We think this is a nice starting goal to get the appeal started! But any contributions big or small are really appreciated.

“Christmas is a time for giving back, so help us give back to the less fortunate children living in Glasgow. Help us make their Christmas this year one that they won’t forget.”

The appeal is accepting presents until the 12th of December, and they can be dropped off at The Welcome Desk or Enquiry Desk in the University Library.

The appeal will also look to support students in receipt of the Strathclyde Asylum Seeker scholarship who have children.

If you would like to donate all details can be found on the toy appeals Instagram, @strathtoyappeal2022.