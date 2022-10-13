Should I stay or should I go now? Scotland decides…

by Lauren Hunter (she/her)

It’s not often that we as ordinary people get the chance to change the course of

history. You may think that is the responsibility of activists, politicians, celebrities or

philanthropists. That something seismic, life-altering, world-changing is beyond

everyday human grasp. But on 19th October next year, we, the people of Scotland,

may have the chance to do just that.



Independence will be hot on the lips of every Scot in the coming year, but in other

senses it has become a normal conversational topic in our society, especially in the

last decade. However, I feel the weight of responsibility has come to bear on us as

young people particularly, making the opportunity to choose our future path even

more critical. Personally, I think voting yes will be the best decision for the country for

reasons both within and beyond our political spectrum.



Critics will say that Scotland made its mind up in 2014; the ensuing political disasters

of the UK Government in the following years prove otherwise in my view. The

glaringly obvious point in all of this is Brexit – a decision Scotland didn’t vote for but

has been dragged into the cesspit of all the same. 62% of Scots voted remain, but

where is the recognition of that in Westminster? At what point will Scotland be valued

as anything more than England’s backyard? The all too depressing answer is never

– and therefore the exact reason that the independence movement is gaining further

momentum. For me, the light at the end of the tunnel of the shambolic Truss

government does not so much lie in resignations or a general election, but the

persistent hope that Scotland will one day thrive in its own entity. Being able to re-

join the EU would not only improve our international relations tenfold but establish

Scotland as a friendly, strong and stable stakeholder on the world stage. And with

the ’Leave a Light on for Scotland’ campaign, it seems that the EU agrees…



“Ok, yeah, we obviously don’t like the Tories but Scotland’s too small to survive on its

own. We need Westminster’s money“- a quote probably heard many times by

independence supporters up and down the country. Unionists tend to act as though

England boasts those magical money growing trees that Scotland couldn’t possibly

function without, but I think even a small child could look at the current cost of living

crisis and tell you the UK Government’s actions aren’t even coming close to papering

cracks. That’s perhaps the most frustrating thing in our present situation – in my

experience, Scotland uses its devolved powers to benefit the largest proportion of

citizens possible, but when reserved issues such as those critical to the cost of living

crisis come into play, Tory elitism rules and our government are stuck in a position of

only being able to offer limited assistance through no fault of its own.



Yes, Scotland may be a small country, but there are many others of a similar or

lesser size that function extremely effectively to give their citizens the best

opportunities possible, and I truly believe we could follow the same suit. Look at

Norway, for example – with a population of roughly 5.3 million (just below Scotland’s

5.4 million), its governance is classed as one of the strongest in the world, with pioneering prison and education systems, to name a few. Being able to spend its

money in the most purposeful ways within such a concentrated population results in

a general principle of nurture, restoration, and equal opportunity, some policies of

which we also adopt. Norway has no school or higher education tuition fees (sound

familiar?) as well as a strong preventative and rehabilitative focus to its prison

system, aspects of which are being reviewed and gradually implemented in

Scotland. So, despite its small size, Scotland would absolutely be able to cope – in

our case as young people, we already have free bus travel, free dental care and the

most equal access to education compared to anywhere else in the UK – just imagine

what could come next!



Ultimately, and perhaps my most important point here, is that I think independence is

more of a general societal issue than a political one. Love the SNP or loathe them,

it’s clear to see that elitest Tory cronyism doesn’t care about Scotland’s needs, not

least its value as a current part of the UK. Like many places, there’s no denying that

Scottish politics is complex; it would probably do us all a favour to actually open up

about the deep-rooted reasons that underpin this rather than trying to skirt around

them all the time. But I do honestly believe that people’s stances on independence

need to go beyond whichever party they support – this is about allowing ourselves to

exercise control over our own lives, to create a fairer and more equal society than

the one we are bound in just now. With a recent poll finding that almost half of all

Scottish Labour voters now support independence, this proves exactly my point. The

tides are beginning to turn as people are waking up to the reality that Scotland is

being denied a life it deserves. Now the day of reckoning will soon come. It’s time for

change.



Being stuck in the past never does anyone any good. If you’ve ever heard or given

any relationship advice in your time, I’m sure the words ‘break up and move on’ will

have come into it at some point. In my opinion, Scotland is long overdue its glow up

once it’s become the UK’s ex – and it’s up to us. So, yes, changing the course of

history is unusual, but maybe, just maybe, we’ll make a difference.