I’ll be okay

By Sofia Naydenova

What I’ll want? A pint of beer

And tell the world, for me, I’m here!

I survived the morning, saw through the dark

That means I’m stronger and I’m back.

The car started, the heater and the radio work

Wipers clear my view and warm inside I lurk.

I’m already driving myself enough insane

Through the motorway of my own brain.

But today is different, I can feel it.

I’m slowly moving in this life and I can see it.

I’ll praise myself with a cup of coffee at work

And remind myself how I am my own perk.

But if tomorrow, when the morning comes

The car is broken and my radio is numb.

That will be okay, I still won’t be a fraud

Cuz I’ll sing my own song in my own train of thought.

And if later that day, the coffee is too hot

And I can’t get anywhere with my job.

And if even more bad news come my way

I promise you, I’ll still be okay.

Because I’ll know, that even though

Sometimes I might be lacking

And from time to time I might be cracking

I’ll always keep in mind, a thought of great kind

That life is still moving, it’s still tracking

And that day where everything was fine is still backing.

P.S.: We are all mentally dealing with this somehow and some people have it really hard but we should always remember that even one good day is enough to remind us that better moments exist and they are the ones that keep us alive.