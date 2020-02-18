Burns first to announce Union President candidacy

By Steven Mair

Current VP Community Kayla-Megan Burns has announced she is aiming to become Strathclyde Students’ Union’s next President.

Campaigning in the elections for the six sabbatical officer roles at Strath Union officially got underway today and Burns was first to put her name forward for the top role.

Current President Matt Crilly will complete his two-year tenure as the Union President in June before handing over to the winner of the election.

Burns said: “For my campaign for the presidency I have decided not to run on one hot topic issue, as is commonplace during elections, but rather to look at the needs of our students holistically.

“I want to look at every aspect of our students lives at university and try and tackle the issues that really make an impact on students every day lives; everything from wellbeing waiting times, to transport, to job opportunities, and accommodation.

“One of the biggest issues I hope to look at is the university funding for the union, as currently they only give funding based off the number of Scottish home students and as we know, this is really not representative of our student population – of course I still plan to keep going with my work on the climate too.

“I will be about campus flat out over the campaigning period and I will be super keen to talk about not only my manifesto but also anything and everything to do with student life. If you see me about, please come up for a chat!”

Polls open on Tuesday 3 March at strathunion.com.