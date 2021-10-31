Halloween Poetry

Happy Halloween!
This spooky batch of poetry was created by more of our talented poets!
The only prompt was ‘Halloween’, and our poets were free to write any free verse or structured poetry of their choosing.
Ballad of The Banshee
by Zoe McMorran
Outside the farmyard window
In the blackened sky
Flies a hag with silver hair
Upon a broomstick high
I look through the foggy pane,
Hear the one with bloodshot eyes
Swoop through violent rain and gail
Scream a mournful wail.
She points her crooked, cracked black nails
Towards the glass between us
Dry lips cry a shocking scream
As I sit awake from my dream
Drenched in sweat, I weep for solace;
from the banshee’s cries I cannot run.
For the hag at the end of my bed says my name
Through her blackened tongue.
Left Behind
By Zoe McMorran
The day the sky turned black
The streets were still bright
Illuminated blue and white
By every shop and street light
Vibrations shook every tower and steeple
Windows shattered and glass fell
As the beast from below – the evil of people
Rose up from hell
The bruised earth, infected and bulbous
cracked and snagged at the claws of darkness
flames roared, soared through earth’s pores
as the ones left behind locked their doors
Down every street
lies the rags from those who were
lifted, gifted enough for his almighty call
whilst the cries of terror from corrupted souls and sinners
echo through the streets
as those from below begin to crawl
Into windows of bastard children and unbaptised babes
as they lay
unsuspecting of the pain they must pay
Blood from hell’s core drips from his teeth – broken and black
humans on earth are entrapped and forced to attack
God’s angels who fly down from heaven
this is the beginning
of Armageddon.
Pumpkin
By Rachel Cronin
My tools were strewn across the slab
With the body I was to maim
I eased my knife into his skull
To start my wicked game
I hollowed him out real good-
Scooped out his flesh and meat
As string bits squelched between fingers
the ritual was complete
A gruesome face became him
His corpse glowed orange and warm
When I placed him on my mantelpiece
And displayed his sickening form