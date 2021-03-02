Poetry: The catch up

By Daniella Theis

Content warning:

In this poem, the writer discusses their past eating disorder through surrealist poetry in a way that some people might find triggering. If you or someone you know is struggling with disordered eating in any way, see the resources at the bottom of this page.

The catch up –

One day mind and belly went for tea.

They were old friends, grew up; side by side.

They used to have fun together.



But mind had been ignoring belly’s calls for months. Returned not a single one. Mind would smile and say: “Sorry,

it’s been a busy time.”

Belly would nod and wave the waiter over.

Belly would sit and listen to mind’s stories: All the ramblings

and exaggerations, silently. Now that is a friend for you!

The waiter would come. Mind would smoke a cigarette.

Belly would scorn and have a scone.

Mind would say: “This is my last one.

Are you sure you want cream with that?”

Note from the author:

I wrote this poem as part of a series a while back. Just like other writers, I was aiming to explore the relationship between deflecting and confronting issues through surrealist poetry.

Eating disorders are not as simple as a strained friendship between body parts or mind ignoring belly – it was just an image I chose for me to process things. What I tried to do was to portray stuff close to me through a different lens.

How to get help:

If you or someone you know is struggling with disordered eating in any way, you can call Beat at 0808 801 0677 or SEED at 01482 718130.